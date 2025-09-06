Kirkcaldy couple celebrate platinum wedding anniversary
Helen and David Galloway were joined by family and friends to celebrate 70 years of marriage when they threw a party at the Strathearn Hotel.
Helen (90) and David (92) met at the dance hall in 1954 and were married in St Peters Church, Kirkcaldy on September 3, 1955.
The couple became well known faces in the town, after establishing The Pet Shop on the high street which traded for more than 65 years.
To top their landmark anniversary, Helen and David were delighted to receive a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Helen, thanking all who attended the party said: "We couldn't have wished for a better celebration of 70 years together"