Kirkcaldy Foodbank in its 11th Year

Kirkcaldy Foodbank held its AGM where elected members were invited along to hear about the ongoing dedicated work carried out by volunteers over the last year.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank was established to address food poverty in the Kirkcaldy area, their mission to ensure no one goes hungry. They seek to provide food to those in need, the advancement of citizenship and community development.

In 2024 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank moved to their new premises at the Park Road Centre. The foodbank was threatened with potential temporary closure after being forced to leave our previous home at Viewforth Church Hall, which had been put up for sale by the Church of Scotland.

In this year’s AGM report it was announced more than 15,000 parcels - an average of 300 every week and enough food for more than 300,000 meals were delivered. Of the people who received food in 2024, 30% were children.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank are now in their 11th year as a community foodbank and this year they wanted to wish their message to be one of thanksgiving and hope. The evening after formal business was concluded was to show their appreciation and special thanks to the tireless volunteers and the generous community that continues to support and embrace the foodbank.

The group remain hopeful for the positive changes they wish to bring into the community so that the lives of people may improve because of visiting the foodbank, which they are proud to say gives out much more than just a food parcel. The dedicated volunteers reach out to those in need with kindness and compassion, but equally with advice. They have the knowledge and ability to signpost to those agencies most appropriate to help support our clients with their specific needs. It is this partnership approach that has proved so pivotal in the last few years to help enact those compassionate communities that we are all trying to create in these most difficult of times.

Cllr. MacDougall said: “It’s always a pleasure to attend the AGM and to catch up with the group. There is no doubt of the commitment and dedication offered by these amazing, compassionate and kind group of volunteers. It is heartwarming to see how they are helping and supporting the community in these challenging times. However, I am aware having been the office manager for the Member of Parliament in Glenrothes from 2008 – 2015 when the Glenrothes food bank started up during this period foodbanks were meant to be a temporary solution not a permanent fixture in our communities. The Government really do need to address the root cause and fix the problem not put a plaster on it. The community have stepped up perhaps the Government should do so by addressing overall poverty as a top priority. “