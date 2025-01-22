Kirkcaldy MSP presents mental health charity with Parliamentary motion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National mental health charity Change Mental Health were recently paid a visit by local MSP, David Torrance, who presented the Fife team with a parliamentary motion for their immense contribution to the mental health and wellbeing of the community.

The motion celebrates the work of Change Mental Health, who support people across Kirkcaldy and Fife experiencing poor mental health and mental illness. It praised the valuable contribution of the charity’s staff and volunteers in promoting positive mental wellbeing and building a sense of community.

David Torrance, MSP for the Kirkcaldy constituency in the Scottish Parliament since 2011, heard from service users and carers about their experience of health and social care services in the community, and the support they’ve received from Change Mental Health across Fife.

Mr Torrance heard concerns from service users over accessing public services, including waiting times, getting caught in administrative circles, some areas of the systems lacking staffing capacity and the need for further investment in hospital estate for mental health services.

The local MSP acknowledged the value of early intervention and prevention, supporting carers and ensuring they know the rights available to them, and recognising the value of community-focused and person-centred mental health support.

Commenting, David Torrance MSP said:

“Change Mental Health recently announced its exclusive and one-of-a-kind partnership with local housing association, Kingdom Group, in providing essential support to help tenants build mental, emotional and behavioural resilience as part of the organisation’s Tenancy Support Service. The charity brings its Resilience service to Kingdom to ensure that tenants can have more secure and sustained tenancies, along with access to holistic support to thrive within their communities.

“The charity provides support to the Fife community with three key services that include Resilience, as well as Carer Support and Hearing Voices.

Resilience provides early intervention and support to people facing the stresses of everyday life that may be affecting their mental health, identifying the support people require in relation to their mental health and working to build resilience during their recovery journey. Carer Support helps carers of people living with mental illness with emotional support, peer support and access to a safe space where they can talk about their needs without judgement. Hearing Voices offers support to people experiencing voices, invasive thoughts and sensory disturbances.”

Susan Grant, Area Manager for Fife, Tayside and Angus at Change Mental Health, stated:

“The local Change Mental Health team supports hundreds of people in communities all over Fife, day in and day out. Early intervention and prevention are key to keeping people well, whether dealing with poor mental health or serious mental illness - and community-based, person-centred and non-clinical support like ours is so important in building a future where no one faces mental illness alone.

“We were glad to meet with our local MSP David Torrance and create a safe environment for our service users to share their experience of local mental health services. His motion to Parliament is a wonderful gesture and only underlines our commitment across Kirkcaldy, Fife and Scotland.”