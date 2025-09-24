Kirkcaldy radio station receiving national recognition

K107FM Nominated for FIVE National Community Radio Awards K107FM is proud to announce that they have been nominated as a finalist in the 2025 Community Radio Awards, a national celebration of excellence in broadcasting.

The nominations come in the following categories:

Elections & Political Coverage of the Year - Charles Fletcher – 60 Seconds Scotland

Celebrating & Championing Community Radio of the Year - K107FM Community Space

Alex Airnes (K107FM) at previous Community Radio Awards ceremony

Digital Content of the Year - @K107FM – Facebook

Volunteer of the Year - Mike Butterworth

Voices for all Award - Alex Airnes – K107FM Community Space

This follows on from local recognition this year, with K107FM receiving 2 nominations at the Fife Volunteering and Voluntary Sector Awards 2025 and winning the ‘Marketing and Innovation’ category at the Fife Business Awards 2025.

Jayne Smith, K107FM Chairperson said: “We are absolutely delighted that K107FM has been nominated for the Community Radio Awards. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers, who give their time, energy, and creativity to serve our local community every day. Community radio is about more than just broadcasting, it’s about creating connections, giving people a voice, and reflecting the heart of the area we live in. To see that commitment acknowledged at a national level is something we are all very proud of.”

This also marks the Kirkcaldy based stations 6th consecutive year of nominations at the awards

The Community Radio Awards, this year hosting the 10th awards, has received the highest number of entries in recent years from stations across the UK. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Bradford on Saturday 25th October 2025, following the UK Community Radio Network Conference.

Chair of the Awards, Rebecca Steers, said: “The awards are a fantastic opportunity to reflect on the incredible impact community radio has across the UK. Being nominated is a huge achievement in itself.

"The Station, its presenters and volunteers should be so proud of all that they do for their community, and for this nomination and the recognition for all their hard work.”