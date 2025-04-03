Kirkcaldy Scout Group brave the cold to raise money for homeless veterans

Over the weekend of 22nd/23rd March members of the 14th Fife Scout Group, based in Dunnikier Estate Kirkcaldy, took part in the Great Tommy Sleepout. They were also joined by some scouts and leaders from the nearby 35th Fife group based in Dysart.

Their challenge was to sleep outside for one night to fundraise

for RBLI and raise awareness for homeless ex-servicemen and women.

The event took place at Kirkcaldy District’s campsite on the Wemyss Firs estate.

During the day the beavers, cubs and scouts took part in a range of activities including fire lighting, bush craft, making s’mores, hiking , den building and campfire singing. The beavers then returned to their Scout hut to camp down for the night while the cubs settled down in 2 big teepee tents and the scouts and their brave leaders climbed into their bivvi bags under the dens they had built during the day. Although the rain started just as they were about to settle down for the night it did not deter any of them.

Scout leader Alison Moffat explains “ The kids have been so excited to sleep under the stars and showed great teamwork, problem solving skills and resilience building their dens and sleeping there despite the overnight rain. We have also talked about the homeless veterans we are raising money for and our families and friends have been fantastic raising £1055 with money still coming in.”

As a thank you from the Royal British Legion Industries all who took part got a cosy beanie hat and camp blanket badges are in the post.

2 . Contributed Campfire to finish off the night Photo: Submitted Photo Sales