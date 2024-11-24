Kirkcaldy Stamp and Postcard Club
Our next meeting on Wednesday 4 December (2-4pm) is our annual Bring & Buy. Both members and visitors can bring along any stamps or postcards they would like to sell, either individual items or old collections, Great Britain or Worldwide, and there will be plenty of folk looking for interesting items to buy.
Equally, if you are a collector looking to add to your collection, it’s an opportunity to pick up a bargain or two - why not have a browse through history?
First-time visitors are all welcome to drop by and have a chat and to see what the club is about.
We meet on the first and third Wednesdays of the month between September and April. More information about our friendly club can found on our website: https://www.kirkcaldystampclub.co.uk/