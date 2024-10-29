Kirkcaldy Stamp and Postcard Club meeting date
Our next meeting is on Wednesday, November 6, 2-4pm in Hope Parish Church, Lindores Drive, KY2 6PQ
Next Wednesday we welcome Elizabeth Nairn from Glasgow to Kirkcaldy, who will present her collection of stamps and postal history on the theme of "Aotearoa Unwrapped: A History of New Zealand".
Elizabeth is an esteemed postal historian and member of the Caledonian Philatelic Society.
First-time visitors are all welcome to come along and enjoy the presentation and talk to members.
We meet on the first and third Wednesdays of the month between September and April. More information about our friendly club can found on our website: