Kirkcaldy youngsters bid for top prize with festive drawings

By Shona Douglas
Contributor
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 15:12 BST
Strathallan Primary School pupil Ava Greig wins annual competition amidst deluge of talented entries

This month saw the launch of David Torrance MSP’s annual Christmas card competition, with hundreds of local school children submitting their festive entries.

This year’s winner was Ava Greig with her delightful drawing of a highland cow in a woolly hat, with a saltire and snowflakes in the background.

Ava’s entry was one of hundreds submitted from primary school pupils across Kirkcaldy. The drawings were judged by residents of Gowrie House Care Home, who chose their favourites from amongst the entries.

Ava Greig, competition winner alongside David Torrance MSPplaceholder image
Ava Greig, competition winner alongside David Torrance MSP

Alongside Ava, runners-up Ondine, Robert, Erin and Jamie also saw their drawings featured on David’s card. Residents noted how tricky it was to pick a winner this year, stating the high standards of the children's artwork.

David Torrance MSP presented Ava with a signed and framed copy of her Christmas card design in front of her school.

Commenting, Mr Torrance said: "Ava’s drawing is brilliant and I'm really proud of the work she put into it.

"I look forward to my Christmas card competition every year – I really enjoy visiting each primary school and I love to see the smiles on the faces of the winners and runners up.

"My helpers up at Gowrie House do the hard work of choosing the top entry and the only thing left for me to do is sign each card – all three thousand of them!"

