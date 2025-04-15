Largo beach wheelchairs
The Largo Beach Wheelchairs (LBW) project is moving forward – and will be available alongside the brand new Changing Places Toilet & accessible toilet facility in Lower Largo, thanks to support from Fife Council. This means more Fifers, and visitors with mobility issues will be able to enjoy the beautiful beach with comfort, dignity, and ease.
Largo Beach Wheelchairs fleet will include an all-terrain Extreme X8 power chair, a children’s Sandpiper beach wheelchair, a Hippocampe beach wheelchair, a Debug beach wheelchair and a Debug beach walker.These will be available for free hire through the community-led scheme.
The project will need volunteers but no experience is necessary as training will be provided.
If interested, contact [email protected]
You can find out more at: largoct.org.uk/community-projects/largo-area-beach-wheelchairs
And you can read more about the Changing Places Toilet facility here: fife.gov.uk news article