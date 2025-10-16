Latest arrivals at St Andrews Aquarium to cause visitors to go bananas!

One of the new Pygmy Marmosets settling in at St Andrews Aquarium

St Andrews Aquarium in Fife is thrilled to welcome its newest and tiniest residents, six adorable pygmy marmosets, the world’s smallest monkeys. The three males and three females arrived yesterday and are on display to visitors from today, adding even more excitement to an already vibrant family attraction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These incredible primates join the aquarium at a momentous time, as the team behind the family-owned aquarium continues its ambitious £1 million development project, enhancing visitor experiences and expanding its collection of fascinating animals.

Pygmy marmosets are known for their miniature size, playful nature, and impressive agility. Native to the rainforests of South America, adults grow to just 12–15 cm in length, making them a captivating addition to the aquarium’s ever-growing collection. With over 120 different species already on display, from penguins and sharks to reptiles and meerkats, these new arrivals promise to be a standout attraction for visitors of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mace, owner of St Andrews Aquarium, shared his excitement about the new arrivals: “It’s an incredibly exciting time here at the aquarium. New residents always cause a real stir, and I’m sure that welcoming the world’s smallest monkeys will have visitors eager to return. These pygmy marmosets are full of character, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet them.”

Located in the heart of St Andrews, the aquarium is open 7 days a week from 10am, giving families, tourists, and animal enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to come face-to-face with these enchanting creatures and explore the aquarium’s diverse exhibits.

With the arrival of the pygmy marmosets and the ongoing transformation of the site, St Andrews Aquarium continues to cement its place as one of Fife’s top visitor attractions.