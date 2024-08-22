Lead nurse's rapid rise at Fife veterinary practice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lead nurse at a popular vet practice in Fife has thanked bosses for their support in helping her fulfil her career ambitions.

Kasia Tecza joined St Clair Veterinary Group four years ago but has enjoyed a rapid rise from patient care assistant into her key nursing role.

Now, Kasia is keen to continue developing her knowledge and career at St Clair, which has practices in Kirkcaldy, Woodside, Glenrothes and Leven.

She explained: “I feel very lucky to be a part of the St Clair team and I’m thrilled with my veterinary journey here.

Kasia Tecza, from St Clair Vet Group, during a volunteering trip to Tanzania.

“My adventure began around four years ago when I started as a patient care assistant. This role provided me with invaluable experience and I was then fortunate to have the opportunity to train as a student veterinary nurse, which I embraced wholeheartedly.

“Over three years of rigorous training and hands-on experience, I learned a great deal and am now proud to be a fully qualified veterinary nurse.

“Recently, I achieved another milestone in April when I became a lead nurse, a role that I find exceptionally fulfilling.”

While Kasia is grateful for the opportunities she has already enjoyed at St Clair to advance her career, she is still hungry to learn even more.

She added: “I am incredibly grateful to everyone at St Clair for this journey and the support I received along the way.

“The St Clair team has been incredibly supportive, at the start teaching me all the essentials of veterinary practice.

“As I progressed to a student nurse, the clinical team continued to guide me, imparting comprehensive knowledge of nursing aspects.

“The vets and nurses involved me in numerous cases, ensuring I was prepared for any situation.

“Management has now shown confidence in me by appointing me as a lead nurse, a role I find immensely fulfilling.

“Being employed at a Linnaeus-owned practice has also provided opportunities for on-going professional development through an anaesthesia course and various CPD programmes, further enhancing my skills.

“I am excited to continue advancing in my career and am committed to providing the highest standard of care to our patients and their families.”

Kasia’s passion for animal welfare has seen her volunteer for charity projects outside her day-to-day duties at St Clair.

She has worked in Tanzania, Africa, for the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) neutering programme and Pet Blood Bank here in the UK.

Kasia continued: “One of the most impactful experiences in my career was my time in Tanzania, Africa.

“This incredible opportunity allowed me to step beyond first opinion work and contribute to a significant cause.

“The experience was immensely rewarding, and I learned so much from the dedicated people I met and the animals I helped.

“I also work for Pet Blood Bank the where I am involved in collecting blood donations for dogs facing life-threatening conditions and emergencies.

“This role is incredibly fulfilling and gives me a profound sense of purpose, knowing that I am directly contributing to saving the lives of animals in critical situations.”

Linnaeus-owned St Clair Veterinary Group is dedicated to delivering quality care for pets in and around Fife. For more information, visit https://www.stclairvet.co.uk.