Let’s talk about prostate disease is the message to Lodge Balgonie members.

Freemasonry returned to Markinch on Thursday September 4, following the summer recess, as the members of Lodge Balgonie 764 assembled in the town’s Masonic Hall for their Annual General Meeting. Those in attendance heard from Bro. Stewart Quigley, Lodge Treasurer, about the healthy financial position that the Lodge continues to maintain. Bro. Quigley indicated that work over the summer to install a new kitchen and redecorate the lounge area will mean being more cautious in the months ahead but overall the lodge accounts remain in a good position.

The meeting also afforded the Brethren to confirm the office bearers and leadership team for the season ahead with Bro. John Rougvie being elected to the position of Right Worshipful Master. A position that he will assume in November at the annual installation ceremony of the Lodge office bearers.

In years gone by the closure of the meeting would have presented an opportunity for the Brethren to catch-up with each other and share stories about their summer activities. This year however was different with the current Right Worshipful Master, Brother Ian Stevenson, having taken the initiative to invite other community groups and organisations into the lodge to hear from Bro. Gary Gibb, Lodge St. John 540, Crossgates, in his role as a Prostate Scotland Champion.

Bro. Gibb explained to the audience present that over a 10 year period from 2012 to 2022, The Grand Lodge of Scotland, Freemasonry’s governing body, selected Prostate Scotland as its chosen charity, under the fundraising campaign ‘Make It A Million’, with the ambition of being able to fundraise and donate a Million pounds to the charity. This amazing fundraising endeavour was completed in October 2022. Following on from the fundraising initiative both The Grand Lodge of Scotland and Prostate Scotland agreed to continue the partnership through a community based awareness raising programme and the provision of ProsPacks that are issued to Men diagnosed with Prostate Disease.

RWM Bro. Ian Stevenson with Cllr Gulline and Bro. Gary Gibb.

Bro. Gibbs’s informative talk was attended by over 30 men, a mixture of Lodge members and members of the local community, and focused on spotting the signs of Prostate disease, how to discuss this with your GP, the process of medical treatment, the available options to support recovery and how to lead a fulfilling life whilst living with Prostate disease.

Right Worshipful Master of Lodge Balgonie, Bro. Ian Stevenson commented that “the issue of Prostate disease is something that we as men are not comfortable discussing with others, whether that is with our GP, families or friend. But as Bro. Gibb highlighted the prevalence of Prostate issues is such that we need to break down those fears and encourage and support each other to seek the medical interventions that exist through the NHS. The Million pounds raised through the Grand Lodge initiative has led to improvements in diagnosis, treatment and support across Scotland and as Freemasons we should be extremely proud of how we are supporting the fight against Prostate disease.”