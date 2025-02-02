Leuchars Military Wives Choir seeks new Musical Director

Leuchars Military Wives Choir is looking for a new Musical Director to lead and inspire them as they come together to rehearse each week and perform throughout Fife.

Families of service personnel move around frequently and it can often be tough to put down roots or make new friends, which can leave women feeling isolated, particularly when loved ones are away.

With research showing that singing in a choir alleviates stress and improves aspects of mental health, this is where the Military Wives Choirs, of which there are over 70 in military bases across the UK and overseas, come in.

Leuchars Military Wives Choir, part of the Military Wives Choirs network, need a skilled teacher and inspiring leader who can make music fun and accessible, promote a culture of support and respect, and allow their members to develop and shine as an ensemble so they can continue to come together to sing, share and support each other.

Leuchars Military Wives Choir, plus outgoing national Director of Music Hilary Davan Wetton, at a recent recording

Rebecca from Leuchars has been a member of Leuchars Military Wives Choir for three years.

She said: “At Leuchars Military Wives Choir, we bring variety to our music, as there is no audition to join, we are all different ages, and we all have different connections to the military.

"We support each other in and outside of the choir, and it gives back far more than we ever anticipated. We sing, perform and even get to record together for Military Wives Choir albums, and we improve week on week, building on our group and personal confidence.

"It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of and we’re hoping that the right person is out there to become our new Musical Director, so we can continue to move forward as a choir and feel stronger together.”

Members of Leuchars Military Wives Choir pose before a national concert, Greyfriars Church, Edinburgh

Leuchars Military Wives Choir meets for rehearsals each Monday from 7-8pm at Leuchars Community Centre. The right candidate would need experience of conducting a similar choir or, if no experience, considerable and recognised training and qualifications. A direct connection to the military is not essential but there must be a willingness to learn and understand the unique challenges of military life.

To apply for the position, send a CV and cover letter (two sides A4) explaining why you would be a good fit for the role to Leuchars Military Wives Choir at [email protected] by February 28.