Leven care home residents take part in sponsored walk
The event, which aimed to raise funds for a new garden gazebo, was marked by good weather and a sense of community spirit that left everyone beaming with joy.
The walk, which took participants through Leven, saw an impressive turnout. Residents, many accompanied by their families and the dedicated team from Scoonie House, embarked on the walk with enthusiasm and determination. The pleasant weather added to the enjoyment, making the day even more memorable.
"We are absolutely delighted to have completed our sponsored walk," said Melanie McDonald, home manager at Scoonie House.
"The weather was perfect, and everyone had a wonderful time. It's moments like these that remind us of the strength and unity within our community."
The day was made even sweeter with the support from local businesses including Leven Amusement where the participants enjoyed a well-earned ice cream. The Hut Shop also contributed by offering a delightful selection of sweets as they passed by.
The funds raised from the sponsored walk will go towards a new gazebo for Scoonie House’s garden, for the residents to enjoy.
Scoonie House provides residential care on a short-term and permanent basis. For more information, please visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/scoonie-house-in-leven.