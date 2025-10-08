Local artist paints to save community centre

'Do What you like in life and you will always get better' is the saying of artist Chic Powrie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chic who was born in Glamis Road, Kinghorn, and lived there until he was 22 years before moving to Cardenden when he married his wife Ann.

He first started to paint when he retired from his job as an electrician and it soon became a hobby. Chic became part of a painting group in Kirkcaldy and went on to exhibit in the Community Hub and Meerkat Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspiration for his paintings come from all over the world, but his favourites are of Kinghorn.

Chick with his painting of Kinghorn Harbour

Chic and his wife Ann often visit the Kinghorn Community Centre Cafe, he says that the town he was born in always draws him back, and it was after a chance talk with Louise, Cafe supervisor, about his paintings, Chic kindly agreed to donate a number of them to the Community Centre to raise money.

Chic said,'I enjoy painting and especially the sea, it brings back memories of my life in Kinghorn.

I wanted to support the Community Centre as I know they needed to raise money to help fund it and save it from closure. Myself and Ann really enjoy visiting and we are always made to feel very welcome, so I donated some from my collection and am really pleased to hear that they are selling and helping with the fundraising.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Centre Manager, Sharon Plunkett said, 'It was such a treat to meet Chic and Ann and hear about their attachment to Kinghorn and the Community Centre. It was also a joy to talk about the paintings and what the inspiration was behind them.

Chic is very talented and we are very lucky to have his paintings on show and to also benefit from the sale of them and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Chick for his generosity.'

If you would like to view Chic's paintings, they are on display in the Community Centre Coffee Lounge, Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm and Saturday 9.30am to 12.30pm.