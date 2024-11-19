Local Business Leads Cleanup Efforts to Tackle Vape Waste in Fife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exhale, a local vape retailer with shops in Methil and Glenrothes, is taking a stand against vape waste with its successful community cleanup initiatives. The business recently organized cleanups in Methil, Leven, and Glenrothes to address the growing problem of discarded vape devices and litter.

Discarded vape devices, which contain lithium-ion batteries, pose significant risks to the environment and public safety. Damaged batteries can cause fires, and there have been alarming reports of children picking up and using discarded vapes that still contain e-liquid. These dangers underline the urgent need for proper disposal and recycling of vape products.

“Our streets are not only being littered but are becoming unsafe due to improperly discarded vapes,” said Lewis Gray, Managing Director.

“We have heard reports of children finding and using discarded devices which still have some use in them. This means it’s imperative that all vape devices are recycled properly.

”Exhale’s cleanups address this issue directly."

In Methil and Leven, the team combed local streets for discarded vape products, their packaging, and general litter.

Building on that success, Exhale expanded its efforts to Glenrothes, ensuring improperly discarded waste was removed from the streets and responsibly processed.

The collected vape waste is being recycled through partnerships with Project Green Wings and a local small business, while mixed recycling and general litter are managed by The Binn Group.

To prevent further risks, Exhale is encouraging residents to bring old vape devices of any type to their shops on Wellesley Road in Methil or Newbridge Retail Park in Glenrothes.

This service is free, regardless of where the devices were purchased, as part of the company’s commitment to reducing vape litter and protecting the public.

Exhale is also inviting residents to report areas with high levels of vape litter, so these can be prioritized for future cleanups.

A report summarizing the waste collected during these cleanups will be released soon on their social media accounts, highlighting the scale of the problem and the impact of Exhale’s efforts.

Through these initiatives, Exhale is not only cleaning up communities but also raising awareness of the dangers associated with discarded vapes.

Their work demonstrates the vital role local businesses can play in making neighbourhoods safer and more sustainable.