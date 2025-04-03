Local business raises money for neurodiversity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amanda and Michael Gillespie, co-owners of AG Virtual Assist, a virtual assistant business based in Fife, help all businesses and specialise in helping neurodiverse business owners with administration and business support.

Recently they hosted The Big Networking Lunch at Tynecastle Stadium, where they were giving the opportunity for business owners to network with like minded individuals as well as raising money for the Neuro Stars project, a neurodiverse charity based within Heart of Midlothian FC as part of the Big Hearts Community Trust.

During the event they had 48 people in attendance and managed to raise £800 for the charity, which will go a long way to helping local children with neurodiverse conditions.