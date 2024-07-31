Local Care Home Appoints New General Manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Canmore Lodge care home, in Dunfermline have welcomed a new General Manager to head up the team.

Kimberley Laird will oversee the running of the 68-bed home and will be responsible for a team of 83. Kimberley joined the home in 2011 as a care assistant, progressing her career over the years to home administrator, commercial manager before successfully becoming the homes General Manager.

Canmore Lodge is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

The new General Manager, Kimberley said: “I have felt part of the Canmore family for many years and I am delighted to have been able to develop my career over the years and I’m am looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care.”

Jane Aitken, Regional Director for Canmore Lodge, said: “I am pleased to welcome this change to the team here at Canmore Lodge. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Kimberley will be continue to be a big hit with our residents.”