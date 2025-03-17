Local care home awarded top 20 status

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Canmore Lodge care home in Dunfermline were delighted to be named one of the Top 20 care homes in Scotland by the independent internet care home reviews website, carehome.co.uk with an overall score of 10 out of 10.

Carehome.co.uk is often one of the first places people will look when searching for a care home for a loved one, and is independently run to ensure that all reviews are vetted and come from people who have genuine experience of the homes that they are reviewing. The awards recognise the 20 top rated care homes in each region of the UK based on reviews from residents, their friends and family.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “Reviews of Barchester Canmore Lodge Care Home show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Scotland. It is such an achievement to be named as a top-rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be emotionally and physically exhausting for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.”

General Manager of Canmore Lodge, Kimberley Laird commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named a Top 20 home by carehome.co.uk, it just goes to show what a credit to the home the team at here really are. I am so proud of all of their hard work and dedication to the people they care for, that’s why we have this award – because they truly are people that care.”

CEO for Barchester Healthcare, Dr Pete Calveley, added: “It is testament to the wonderful work of the fantastic staff at Canmore Lodge that they consistently achieve excellent reviews on independent sites such as Google and carehome.co.uk. They fully deserve to be recognised for the top quality care they deliver and I couldn’t be prouder of them. Well done to everyone at Canmore Lodge.”

Canmore Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Canmore Lodge provides nursing and dementia care. Barchester Healthcare is itself consistently rated a Top 20 Care Home Provider by carehome.co.uk.