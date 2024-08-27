Local charity celebrates 30 year delivery milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DAPL celebrates 30 years delivering counseling and support within Fife

Drugs, Alcohol and Pyschotherapies Limited (DAPL) marked its 30th anniversary at its main base in Parkdale Avenue, Leven, Fife.

Over the last three decades, DAPL has received more than 36,000 referrals, whilst the organisation has employed 88 staff over that time and has been supported by almost 300 volunteers.

Currently over four hundred individuals access the counselling service per week.

DAPL team and distinguished guests celebrate delivery milestone.

The charity started in 1994 as a response by local activists in Levenmouth to the rising drug and alcohol addiction issue in the area and the number of tragic drug related deaths in the community.

Since its inception, the counselling organisation has grown from strength to strength and now serves the whole of the kingdom of Fife.

Services are available for adults affected by substance use issues (alcohol and/or drugs).

However, a substantial focus for the organisation now is the school counselling service it provides across Fife for young people aged 10 and above who are experiencing emotional distress (e.g stress, anxiety, bereavement etc).

DAPL has counsellors in all eighteen Fife secondary schools and has received referrals from nearly half of the region’s primary schools.

The service is free and confidential and offered by experienced counsellors.

Despite its growth, DAPL has always been acutely aware of its humble beginnings and this is demonstrated in the charity’s strapline: “Born in the community, and remaining deeply rooted in the community”.

Throughout its thirty-year existence the organisation has received much recognition and many plaudits for the quality of the work it does.

The organisation is one of only three in the whole of Scotland to have the prestigious honour of having its counselling service accredited by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (DAPL).

The service has managed to attract high profile support over the years and this is evident in its patrons – renowned actor Clive Russell and businesswoman and charity champion Eleanor Bowman.

Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Christina McKelvie said:

“My congratulations go to everyone involved with DAPL – service users, volunteers, staff, trustees and directors - on reaching this milestone. We know from our work on our £250 million National Mission on Drugs that grassroots support in communities across Scotland can make a real difference to those affected by problematic substance and alcohol use. DAPL’s work with all ages including its expansion into Fife schools is impressive.”

Martin Denholm Service Manager said:

Its truly an honour to lead such a dedicated and highly professional team during my many years with the service; DAPL reaching their 30 years deliving vital services is down to the commitment of all involved over the past 30 years; all dedicated to making a difference for those impacted by substance related trauma and our school aged young people who are affected by emotional distress; however, most importantly we have reached this milestone due to our client’s willingness to trust us as we support them to make lasting change.

Jenny Gilruth - Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Education & Skills said;

“I think DAPL’s contribution to children’s mental health and attainment is astronomical, I know the difference they are making in our schools all over the kingdom, particularly here in my constituency.