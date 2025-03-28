Local MSP encourages local clubs to apply for grassroots sports funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker is urging local football clubs and community groups to apply for funding to improve grassroots sports facilities, following £100m of investment from the UK Government.

In Scotland, £8.6m has been secured for the Scottish FA’s Pitching In Facilities Fund, ensuring that more community football and multi-sport spaces receive the support they need to upgrade and develop facilities. The fund aims to improve existing pitches and infrastructure, support on- and off-pitch activities, and help deliver new projects that benefit local communities.

Claire Baker MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife said: “Investing in grassroots sports is about much more than just facilities, it’s about creating opportunities for people of all ages to stay active, develop their skills, and be part of their community. This funding will make a real difference in improving local sports facilities, helping clubs and organisations continue the fantastic work they do.

“I encourage all eligible groups to apply before the deadline of Monday 21st April.”

Further information including how to apply is available at https://www.scottishfa.co.uk/football-development/scottish-football-facilities-fund/