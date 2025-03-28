Local MSP encourages local clubs to apply for grassroots sports funding

By Claire Baker MSP
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 15:28 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 15:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker is urging local football clubs and community groups to apply for funding to improve grassroots sports facilities, following £100m of investment from the UK Government.

In Scotland, £8.6m has been secured for the Scottish FA’s Pitching In Facilities Fund, ensuring that more community football and multi-sport spaces receive the support they need to upgrade and develop facilities. The fund aims to improve existing pitches and infrastructure, support on- and off-pitch activities, and help deliver new projects that benefit local communities.

Claire Baker MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife said: “Investing in grassroots sports is about much more than just facilities, it’s about creating opportunities for people of all ages to stay active, develop their skills, and be part of their community. This funding will make a real difference in improving local sports facilities, helping clubs and organisations continue the fantastic work they do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I encourage all eligible groups to apply before the deadline of Monday 21st April.”

Further information including how to apply is available at https://www.scottishfa.co.uk/football-development/scottish-football-facilities-fund/

Related topics:Claire BakerMSPFifeUK GovernmentScotlandScottish FA
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice