Local MSP highlights passenger safety on visit to Dunfermline

Claire Baker MSP has visited ScotRail’s 24/7 Customer Service Centre in Dunfermline to find out more about its role in keeping passengers safe and supported across Scotland’s rail network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, the Mid Scotland and Fife MSP met with ScotRail staff to learn about how the centre operates, through its network of CCTV and Help Points at stations that can assist passengers, provide information, and respond swiftly in emergencies. Claire Baker heard about how staff can use the system to make live announcements and encourage people to come to a Help Point for assistance. This proactive approach has already helped in cases where passengers were in distress or at risk.

Claire Baker MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife said: “The team at ScotRail’s Customer Service Centre in Dunfermline play a crucial role in keeping passengers safe and connected. Many people think Help Points are only for emergencies, but they can also be used for travel advice, local information, or even to get a taxi number. There’s always someone at the other end 24 hours a day to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre is part of ScotRail’s commitment to safety, monitoring over 8,000 live CCTV cameras across the network and supporting frontline staff who now have access to body-worn cameras. The team works closely with British Transport Police, Network Rail, and ScotRail’s Travel Safe Team to help tackle anti-social behaviour, reduce trespassing on the lines, and safeguard vulnerable people at stations.

Claire Baker added:“Rail travel should be safe and accessible for everyone. The work happening here in Dunfermline plays an important part in helping people feel supported when they travel.”