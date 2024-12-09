Local Nurse receives prestigious Queen's Nurse award

A nurse at NHS Fife is among a group of 21 extraordinary community nurses to have been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

Janet Stirrat, a District Charge Nurse at NHS Fife, was selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

After completing the programme successfully, Janet was awarded the Queen’s Nurse title along with 20 other community nurses at a ceremony staged on Thursday (28 November) evening at the Grassmarket Community Project in Edinburgh.

Queen’s Nursing in Scotland dates back to the late 19th century, when nurses completed specific training which allowed them to work as district nurses to provide nursing care for the ‘sick poor’ of Scotland’s communities.

QNIS organised the training of District Nurses in Scotland until the late 1960s. Nurses who qualified from the Institute were known as Queen’s Nurses, they provided healthcare and health promotion to people in their own homes and became well respected figures within their community. Following the introduction of a national certificate for district nursing, QNIS ceased training, awarding the original QN District Nursing title for the final time in 1969.

The Queen’s Nurse title was reintroduced to Scotland in 2017, with around 20 community nurses and midwives chosen each year to embark on the Queen’s Nurse Development Programme (QNDP) after which they are awarded the title of Queen’s Nurses. There are now over 170 contemporary Queen’s Nurses working across Scotland.

QNIS is a small charity and the QNDP is funded by grant making trusts and donations. We are incredibly grateful to the charitable trusts who have helped to fund candidates for the 2024 Queen’s Nurse programme, including the Dunhill Medical Trust, NHS Lothian Charity, the Blythe Family Trust, and the General Nursing Council.

In addition, Scotland’s Gardens Scheme has been our funding partner since 1931 and we remain hugely honoured to be supported by this remarkable group of gardeners.

This year, 21 community nurses were selected to complete the nine-month programme which consists of residential workshops, online workshops and individual coaching sessions.

The programme requires them to choose an issue for development which will have a significant impact on those they care for, so that the learning during the nine months is applied in practice. There is an expectation that this work will have a focus on promoting equity and inclusion.

Community nurses and midwives provide a wide range of support to the people in their communities including complex care for older people, support for substance misuse and advocacy for people with learning disabilities.

Those working in community mental health, district nursing, school nursing, care home nursing and health visiting are also part of this vital group of health professionals.

Dr Sarah Doyle, QNIS Chief Executive and Nurse Director, said: “QNIS is delighted to award the Queen’s Nurse title to these fantastic nurses.

“Community nurses and midwives occupy a unique position in Scotland’s health service, working as they do in the heart of communities, championing the cause of those who are not heard, helping those facing real adversity.

"They do extraordinary work, every day. The Queen’s Nurse Development Programme supports participants to build their confidence, inspiring them to find and lead creative responses to the challenges faced by their colleagues and the communities they serve.”