Low-carbon heating company expands into the Scottish market.

Ambion Heating, a leading provider of low-carbon infrared heating systems, is growing its presence in Scotland with the appointment of Denis Harley as Business Development Manager.

Welcoming Denis to the team reinforces Ambion's commitment to expanding its market share in a region with significant potential for decarbonising its housing stock.

Ambion's heat panels and unique technology offer a cost-effective and easy-to-install alternative to other low-carbon heating solutions, particularly for properties where space is limited. This positions the company for success in Scotland's smaller and multi-occupancy buildings, such as flats and maisonettes, where heat pumps may not be suitable.

Denis Harley brings to his new role extensive experience within the Scottish social housing supply chain – a sector where meeting net zero targets and addressing fuel poverty is a major hurdle.

Denis Harley, Business Development Manager, Ambion Heating

Denis said: “The biggest thing that attracted me to Ambion was addressing fuel poverty, which a frighteningly high number of Scottish households are experiencing.

Ambion’s system is not only cost-effective for tenants but also ideal for properties where space constraints limit other options.

I love the attitude of everyone within the business. Their focus is very firmly on addressing decarbonisation, particularly in the social housing sector."

Ambion's dynamic pulsing technology precisely controls temperature, optimising comfort, and tackling dampness and mould while reducing energy consumption. This results in lower energy bills and a healthier living environment for tenants.

The system is also designed to integrate seamlessly with solar PV and battery storage, utilising up to 29% of the energy generated, leading to a reduction in grid electricity usage and operating costs of up to 17%, even without a battery.

Ambion is not entirely new to Scotland. In a project with Fife Council, Ambion's system was successfully installed in 3 high-rise blocks of 47 flats.

Ambion's strategic expansion into Scotland represents a significant milestone in the company's growth and its mission to provide better heating solutions for homes. With Denis Harley joining the team, Ambion is well-equipped to enhance its presence in the Scottish housing market, supporting smaller homes in their efforts to achieve net zero targets.

To learn more about Ambion's low-carbon heating solutions in Scotland, contact Denis Harley at [email protected] or visit ambion.com.