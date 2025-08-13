Major milestone for Dalgety Bay pump track as plans are submitted to council
Dalgety Community Trust want to build the pump track at Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre. It is described as "a vibrant, all-ages, all-abilities space designed for bikes, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades and accessible to wheelchair and adaptive bike users".
The facility will be free to use, open year-round, and has been designed with input from local riders, families and sports enthusiasts.
As well as being great fun, it is hoped to encourage active lifestyles, help young people build confidence, and create a safe, inclusive place to meet, ride, and enjoy the outdoors.
Phil Evans, Chair of Dalgety Community Trust, the local charity who have been working tirelessly on the project since 2020, said. “This is a major milestone for the project and comes after years of working together with our community, funders, contractors and the council, we are immensely grateful for the support we have received so far, it really feels like we are in touching distance.
“We’re so excited to bring this project forward, but we can only make it happen if the community rallies behind it.
"The planning process needs to demonstrate strong community backing.
"The voices of local residents, parents, young people, and sports lovers will make all the difference.
"Together, we can create something that will be enjoyed for generations.”
How to help:
Search for 25/01453/FULL
Click “Comment” to add your support
Write a quick note of support for the planning application is the simplest way to show you’re behind the project. Every message helps prove that our community is excited and ready for this.