Major milestone for Dalgety Bay pump track as plans are submitted to council

Ambitious plans for a new community pump track in Dalgety Bay have reached a major milestone with the official submission of a planning application - but the volunteer Trust behind it need you to show your support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalgety Community Trust want to build the pump track at Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre. It is described as "a vibrant, all-ages, all-abilities space designed for bikes, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades and accessible to wheelchair and adaptive bike users".

The facility will be free to use, open year-round, and has been designed with input from local riders, families and sports enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as being great fun, it is hoped to encourage active lifestyles, help young people build confidence, and create a safe, inclusive place to meet, ride, and enjoy the outdoors.

Dalgety Community Trust now needs the public to get behind the plan.

Phil Evans, Chair of Dalgety Community Trust, the local charity who have been working tirelessly on the project since 2020, said. “This is a major milestone for the project and comes after years of working together with our community, funders, contractors and the council, we are immensely grateful for the support we have received so far, it really feels like we are in touching distance.

“We’re so excited to bring this project forward, but we can only make it happen if the community rallies behind it.

"The planning process needs to demonstrate strong community backing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The voices of local residents, parents, young people, and sports lovers will make all the difference.

Plans have been submitted for a pump track for Dalgety Bay.

"Together, we can create something that will be enjoyed for generations.”

How to help:

Search for 25/01453/FULL

Click “Comment” to add your support

Write a quick note of support for the planning application is the simplest way to show you’re behind the project. Every message helps prove that our community is excited and ready for this.