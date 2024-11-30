Meet Santa and join in with festive fun at the Kirkcaldy West Primary School Christmas Fair

By Audrey Wilson
Contributor
Published 30th Nov 2024, 22:27 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 11:28 BST

Come along to the Kirkcaldy West Primary School annual Christmas fair on Saturday, December 7 from 10am-12 noon. All are welcome and entry is free.

Join in with the fun and festivities at our annual Christmas fair. It’s free entry and once you’re inside you’ll find Santa in his grotto, Christmas games, a raffle, cake and candy, face painting and a tombola. There’s even the chance to get a Christmas family photograph taken.

There will also be market stalls featuring a selection of local traders offering fantastic gifts to help you along with your Christmas shopping.

Each activity is individually priced and proceeds raised go to Kirkcaldy West Primary School Parent Teacher Association. Please remember to bring cash with you, preferably loose change.

We look forward to seeing you!

