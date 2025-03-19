Meet the Alfred Stewart Trust at Kingsgate Shopping Centre

The Alfred Stewart Trust is inviting residents of Dunfermline and West Fife to a public drop-in session at Kingsgate Shopping Centre on Saturday March 29, from 10am to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event is a key step in shaping the Trust’s future funding strategy, set to launch in late 2025. Over the past months, the Trust has engaged with the local community through a detailed survey and targeted focus groups, uncovering the key challenges and priorities for the area. This vital groundwork will help to ensure that funding decisions align with what matters most to the people of Dunfermline and West Fife.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss initial findings, share their perspectives, and meet directly with the incoming Trustees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the Alfred Stewart Trust, David McColgan, emphasised, “Real change begins with listening. Engaging the community is crucial to ensuring our work reflects local priorities and aspirations so the Trustees and I look forward to chatting with as many people as possible on the day.”