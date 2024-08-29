Methilhill Community Children's Initiative has been awarded Volunteer Friendly Status
MCCI are delighted to have been awarded a volunteer friendly award.
We have many volunteering opportunities available - please drop us an email if you are interested in any of our current volunteering opportunities at [email protected]
Current opportunities available include:
Gardening
Childcare
Social media and marketing
Community Cafe
Some quotes from our current volunteers:
The things I like most about volunteering at MCCI are being outdoors and meeting friendly happy people of all ages
Your favourite thing about volunteering at MCCI: Getting all muddy, playing with the kids and reading them books.
My favourite aspect of volunteering here is undoubtedly the opportunity to interact with children
We would like to thank Fife Voluntary Action and Volunteer Scotland for their support in helping us to achieve this award
