Methilhill Community Children's Initiative has been awarded Volunteer Friendly Status

Methilhill Community Children's Initiative is a registered charity based in Methilhill Community Learning Garden providing groups, clubs and activities for children and young people.

MCCI are delighted to have been awarded a volunteer friendly award.

We have many volunteering opportunities available - please drop us an email if you are interested in any of our current volunteering opportunities at [email protected]

Current opportunities available include:

Award

Gardening

Childcare

Social media and marketing

Community Cafe

Some quotes from our current volunteers:

The things I like most about volunteering at MCCI are being outdoors and meeting friendly happy people of all ages

Your favourite thing about volunteering at MCCI: Getting all muddy, playing with the kids and reading them books.

My favourite aspect of volunteering here is undoubtedly the opportunity to interact with children

We would like to thank Fife Voluntary Action and Volunteer Scotland for their support in helping us to achieve this award