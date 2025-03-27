Methven House share success stories with Care Inspectorate

Methven House Care Home in Kirkcaldy are proudly displaying their certificates of achievement this week after participating with other care homes across Fife in the Care Home Improvement Programme (CHIP) with the Care Inspectorate (the regulatory body supporting quality care standards in Scotland).

With the CHIP objective to improve the lives of people experiencing care, Methven House Service Manager, Roseanne Somerville, enjoyed leading her team through this important project. For Methven House, meaningful engagement with their residents is important so they made this their focus. And, with support from the Care Inspectorate they achieved some fantastic results.

Roseanne says, “We are very pleased with the outcome of our involvement and all our staff team went above and beyond to ensure the success of the project for the residents. There have been some big changes within the home environment such as opening up a new lounge area, hiring our first Activities Co-ordinator and, at the residents request, we launched Brew and Blether Sessions, Movie Days and Games Afternoons.”

She continues, “It is the impact on the individual residents themselves which means the most to us and we’ve seen powerful results in this area. An increase in engagement in the home has meant a reduction in stress, residents are spending much more time in the new lounge and families are much more involved. The positivity across the home from residents to staff just keeps growing – It’s a special time for us at Methven House and we thank the Care Inspectorate for their support.”

Methven House Care Home supports a range of needs, including palliative, dementia, and end-of-life care. They are part of the Holmes Care Group, who have been providing personalised care and support for over 40 years across Scotland and England.

If you would like more information on the care which is available from Methven House Care Home please call 01592 260420, email [email protected] or visit https://www.holmes-care.co.uk