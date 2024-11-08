Montagues wins Best in Scotland 2 years running!

Fife Pub brings Best Licensed Premises in Scotland back for the second year running. Popular Kirkcaldy pub, Montagues has received its latest accolade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue, part of the Amber Taverns estate was recently named Best Licensed Premises in Scotland 2024 at the Grand Final of Scotland's Business Awards at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow.

The popular venue with locals & sports fans alike is known for it's warm & welcoming atmosphere. It's fantastic sports coverage and its continued commitment to the local community & charity work. Only last month raising over £1600 for a new Defibrillator for Kirkcaldy High Street, in Honour of the passing of one of their regulars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest accolade is another incredible achievement for a High street pub, The win means the pub, which only opened in December 2021, has now won Best Licensed Premises Fife, and Scotland two years running. Adding to an already great reputation thank's to previous awards at the National Pub & Bar Awards, Scottish Hospitality Awards & receiving Fifes Best Newcomer from Best Bar None Scotland. A fantastic and well deserved accomplishment for pub operator, John Ogilvie and all of his team.