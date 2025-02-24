Moorelands Travel opens industry-leading sensory room

Cowdenbeath-based travel agency, Moorelands Travel which is a franchise member of the Barrhead Travel Group, has opened a sensory room within its branch in a bid to support families with children who are neurodivergent or require special assistance.

The sensory room has been transformed from a former vault to a space equipped with hearing loops, sensory toys and lights, bean bags, and a projector which can play all sensory sounds, graphics, movies and can be used with games consoles. It is located adjacent to a private travel appointment room to allow parents to sit with a consultant and plan their holiday while keeping an eye on their children.

Managing Director Scott Paterson decided to transform the space, which was an old RBS vault, to help meet the needs of some of his regular clients.

“I’d been wondering for a while how I could best make use of the dormant vault which sat beside one of our offices. The idea came to me after noticing that we were getting more enquiries and bookings with special assistance requests, particularly from families with hidden disabilities.

Scott Paterson, Moorlands Travel Managing Director

“Coming into a busy retail store can be challenging for parents with neurodivergent children, so I started thinking about how we could create a safe, welcoming and calmer atmosphere within our branch. Everyone should be able to enjoy the holiday booking experience and that is what we are trying to achieve with the opening of the sensory room. Hopefully we can make a little bit of a difference.”

Paterson shared his vision with one of his regular clients who has two non-verbal autistic children who agreed that the room would be transformational for families like his.

Paterson continued: “The vault was the perfect area to transform because it is right next to one of our private appointment offices. This means we can book out the space for families who need additional time in a calm environment. We’ll only offer one or two appointments per day – so there will be no rush and families can take as long as they need to book their holiday.”

The sensory room soft-launched to existing clients in January. Barry Adamson, who had given Paterson positive feedback at the inception stage, was the first family to use the space and said:

“Having neurodivergent children makes simple things like sitting in a travel agency an impossible task and something we would never have dreamed of doing previously. However, having the dedicated safe and secure sensory space for the kids to have fun and relax, along with friendly, understanding and accommodating staff, meant we could focus on all things holidays!”

The Sensory room is available to book seven days per week. Contact Moorelands Travel on 01383510791 to book an appointment.