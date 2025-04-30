More than 140 Fife College students honoured with Russell Trust scholarships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One hundred and forty three Fife College students have been awarded Russell Trust scholarships to help them take the next step in their academic journey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scholarships, ranging from £50 to £300, provide vital financial support, helping students invest in tools and resources that enhance their learning experience.

A special awards ceremony was held at the Carnegie Conference Centre, where recipients were celebrated for their dedication and achievements. Two trustees from the Russell Trust attended the event; Alice Croal gave an insight into the history of the Russell Trust while Cecilia Russell presented certificate awards to the deserving students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also featured a keynote speech from Sharrell Carroll, a former HND Media and Communication student and past scholarship recipient. Sharrell shared her inspirational journey, highlighting the lasting impact of the Russell Trust scholarship on her academic and personal growth.

2025 Russell Trust Scholarship winners are pictured with their scholarship awards at Fife College’s Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline.

The Russell Trust scholarship is one of the most significant awards offered through Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College. Each year, the fund contributes £15,000 to support students, making a meaningful difference to their educational experience.

As the College’s longest-running scholarship, the Russell Trust fund has now supported more than 1,300 students with over £225,000 in awards since 1999, highlighting an incredible, and longstanding, commitment to empowering Fife students.

One of this year’s delighted scholarship winners, who attended the event was Photography Student, Katie Lowndes, from Kirkcaldy. Katie said:“This will benefit me massively as I have been saving for a photography lens for months and this will mean I can finally afford it. Being a scholarship winner will also look amazing on my CV. Going back into full-time education has been really difficult, but I have worked so hard, and this has made my year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another winner was Computing with Software Development and Cyber Security student Preslav Tanev from Dunfermline. Preslav said: “This financial support will contribute towards enrolling for Cloud Architect certification that I have been aiming for, bringing me one step closer to achieving my educational and career goals. This opportunity inspires and motivates me to continue striving for excellence and I deeply appreciate the generosity of the Russell Trust and Fife College.”

2025 Russell Trust Scholarship winners are pictured with their scholarship awards at Fife College’s Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline.

Cecilia Russell, Trustee of the Russell Trust, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the students of Fife College through the Russell Trust scholarships, and we extend our warmest congratulations to this year’s recipients.

“Sir David Russell, the founder of the Russell Trust, was a passionate advocate for advancing education among young people in Fife. More than 70 years on, it’s incredibly rewarding to continue that mission through this scholarship.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said: “For over 25 years, the Russell Trust has played a vital role in supporting Fife College students through awards totalling almost a quarter of a million pounds. We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing kindness, generosity and commitment and look forward to welcoming them next year to the awards ceremony in our new Dunfermline City Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over one third of students awarded were able to attend our presentation event and it was fantastic to meet them all in person and celebrate their achievements. We were delighted to welcome Sharrell, our guest speaker, back to college to hear her inspirational journey and how our scholarship programme and time at Fife College have been life-changing for her. It’s clear that the support from the Russell Trust makes a real difference. Congratulations to all of our recipients this year.”

Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, is one of the largest college scholarship programmes in Scotland, awarding thousands of pounds each year to support students, develop opportunities, open doors, and transform lives.

For further details about scholarships at Fife College visit the Adam Smith Scholarships page of the Fife College website or email [email protected].