MP pledges to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.

By signing, Chamberlain has pledged her commitment to marking Holocaust Memorial Day and honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

Holocaust Memorial Day falls on 27th January and marks the liberation of the infamous former Nazi concentration and death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation in 1945. Across the UK – and internationally– people will come together to remember the Holocaust.

2025 is a significant anniversary year marking 80 years since the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps of Europe. As the Holocaust moves from living memory to history, this Holocaust Memorial Day presents a key opportunity to bring the Holocaust to the fore of our national consciousness.

Wendy Chamberlain MP signing the Holocaust Educational Trust's book of commitment.

On Holocaust Memorial Day we also remember and pay tribute to all of those persecuted by the Nazis, including Roma and Sinti people, disabled people, gay men, political opponents to the Nazis and others. We also remember all of those who have been affected by genocide since such as Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Wendy Chamberlain said: “Today presents an important opportunity for people from North East Fife to reflect on some of the darkest times of European history.

“I pledge to remember the six million people who were murdered in the Holocaust and speak out against all forms of antisemitism.”

Karen Pollock CBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “Today we honour those who survived and rebuilt their lives after enduring unimaginable horrors.

“As we mark this significant anniversary, the lessons of the Holocaust remain as urgent as ever. With survivors becoming fewer and frailer, and with antisemitism continuing to surge across the world – we must all take action to ensure anti-Jewish racism is never again allowed to thrive."