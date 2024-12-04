MSP braves the cold to celebrate seawater quality

Seafield Beach awarded ‘Excellent’ water quality status from SEPA, MSP celebrates with a dip in the sea

David Torrance MSP joined the Seafield Sinkers on Wednesday morning for a swim at Seafield Beach in Kirkcaldy, which has been awarded ‘excellent’ quality status according to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA).

With the temperature for both sea and air hovering around 6C, David Torrance MSP and his office staff joined regulars from the Seafield Sinkers for their weekly Wednesday swim. The group started off with a warm-up yoga session before bravely facing the waves and enjoying a dip in the December sea.

Commenting, David Torrance MSP stated: “I was so pleased to see Kirkcaldy’s own Seafield Beach coming up with an excellent rating from SEPA for seawater quality. I knew I had to get down to the beach myself and celebrate this achievement with the regulars.

"Wild and cold water swimming has grown in popularity over the past few years and now that I’ve been in, I can see why. Once I adjusted, I felt like I was on top of the world.”

Seafield Beach is among a record 87% of Scotland’s bathing waters that are of either an Excellent or Good standard this year - an increase of 22% since the SNP’s Bathing Water regulations were fully implemented in 2015.

In total, almost 97% of Scotland’s bathing waters will be of either an Excellent, Good or Sufficient standard - a significant improvement since the SNP implemented Bathing Waters regulations in 2015.

The Seafield Sinkers are part of a growing number of people enjoying the benefits of bathing the Scotland's clean (but cold) seas. The group welcomes visitors and first-timers to join them at any of their swims, information about which can be found via their Facebook group.