MSP for Kirkcaldy enjoys ‘dancing together through the decades’ with local community at Chapel Level

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chapel Level Care Home, run by HC-One Scotland, located in Kirkcaldy, Fife, was visited on Friday 28th June 2024 by Kirkcaldy’s MSP, David Torrance, as the home welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from 24th - 30th June 2024, with HC-One’s main celebration events taking place during Care Home Open Weekend (28th – 30th June).

Chapel Level Care Home was delighted to open its doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community. Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.

The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents. The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and colleagues in HC-One’s care homes enjoyed opening their doors again to celebrate the week together with friends, family, and people from the local areas they serve. Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned home enjoyed meeting MSP for Kirkcaldy, David Torrance and chatting to him about what life is like at Chapel Level Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Kirkcaldy community.

MSP David Torrance visiting Chapel Level staff and residents

Chapel Level Care Home’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’. Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities which were enjoyed by all.

David enjoyed dressing up with colleagues and residents to celebrate the home’s ‘Dancing through the decades’ event. David complimented the home’s beautiful garden area, put the home in touch with a local Scout group to connect with and agreed to a return visit to the home for their Summer Fete on August 17.

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Connell, Home Manager at Chapel Level Care Home, said: “We were delighted to welcome MSP for Kirkcaldy, David Torrance, to our home and open the doors of Chapel Level Care Home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

MSP David Torrance visiting Chapel Level staff and residents