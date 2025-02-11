MSP involvement spurs work six years overdue

David Torrance MSP and General Manager Glen Bennett inspecting the work done at Craigencalt Farm

Openreach leaves eco-friendly business hub Craigencalt Farm at bottom of list until MSP steps in.

David Torrance MSP paid a visit to Craigencalt Farm on Friday February 7 to inspect long overdue works done by contractors for Openreach, after a six-year battle to see these repairs completed.

Glen Bennett, General Manager for the farm and business, met with David to provide four details about the case and recent works completed.

‘Openreach replaced the telecoms cable here over six years ago but left it lying on the ground across an entrance to the lower paddock and across a footpath. The fact the cable was on the ground and not on a telecoms pole meant we couldn't progress new projects such as hedge and tree pruning plus the planting of a new woodland.’

David Torrance MSP and General Manager Glen Bennett at Craigencalt Farm

Despite an extensive record of communication with Openreach, no work was done of the farm until Mr Bennett contacted local MSP David Torrance. Mr Torrance’s office raised the issue with Openreach, who quicky escalated the case. Within a period of weeks, contractors were on-site completing the much-needed work.

Commenting, David Torrance stated ‘Whilst I my office is aways happy to assist with constituent concerns, it shouldn't take the pressure of an MSP to solve a straightforward issue such as this. I will be contacting Openreach to express my disappointment in their service and will look into how I can influence improvement in services for customers going forward.’

Explaining further, Mr Bennett stated ‘There is a history going back six years of us trying to engage with Openreach. We managed to get a site meeting with their engineers in June 2024 - then no response at all. I even contacted the Telecoms Ombudsman and discovered they have no oversight over Openreach at all, the only major utility company in the UK with no oversight body which is extraordinary.

A small family business should not have to use the power of an MSP’s office to bring Openreach into line. In saying that, we’re really thankful to David and his team for their intervention. We are glad to see this unnecessarily time-consuming issue resolved.’