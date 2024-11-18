MSP raises concerns over ticket office cuts at Fife stations

By Ewan Redpath
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 13:03 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 14:00 GMT
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has raised concerns over proposed reductions to opening hours at Leuchars and Cupar train stations.

Plans put forward by ScotRail would see a the Leuchars ticket office open for almost 30 hours fewer each week. Weekday and Saturday evening hours would be reduced, with the office closing as early as 6pm compared to 9:45pm. Opening times on Sundays would also be curtailed, with the office closing at 2:30pm.

Cupar would lose 14.5 hours each week, with reduced weekday hours only partially offset by longer hours on Saturdays. The station’s ticket office would be closed completely on Sundays under the plans.

Mr Rennie said: “I am concerned that reduced opening hours and staffing will impact services at Leuchars and Cupar. It is important to preserve access for people who find it difficult to buy tickets online. While most tickets are now bought online, a significant fraction of passengers still prefer to buy tickets in person. We also cannot ignore the knock-on effects of shorter opening hours on other station facilities.

Cupar train station.Cupar train station.
“The changes would mean longer periods with closed waiting rooms and toilets, which is a particular a problem at Leuchars where no other facilities are available nearby. The cuts could also make it harder for passengers to access concessionary fares for seniors and children which cannot be purchased at ticket machines or online.

“I urge ScotRail to listen to these concerns and to reconsider their proposals. The Scottish Government, as ScotRail’s owner, also has a responsibility to understand and acknowledge the potential impact of cuts to ticket offices across the country.”

