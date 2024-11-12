Music group given new lease of life

By Shona Douglas
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 14:46 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 15:36 BST

Music Development Group Fife has found a new home at Chapel Neighbourhood Centre with the help of David Torrance MSP.

Local club Music Development Group Fife, which previously ran from the YMCA in Kirkcaldy, now runs weekly from the Chapel Neighbourhood Centre on Thursdays from 10am – 4pm.

The group, also known as the Jam Band Project, welcomes anyone 18 and over with a love for music. Participants can bring along their own instrument, but the group also has a collection of instruments for those who don’t have access to their own. No experience is necessary – members get together to learn, create and join in making music.

David Torrance MSP, who helped the club find their new premises, said ‘I was happy to assist the club during their transition period and oversee a satisfactory outcome. I’ve been along to visit the club in their new home and am pleased to report they are doing great.’

David added ‘The group are always looking for new membership so please get in touch with the group or pop in the centre on a Thursday if you’re interested!’

