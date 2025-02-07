Music group sings praises of generous funders

Music Development Group Fife thanks its generous funders as it continues to seek support for running costs.

Every Thursday morning, Chapel Neighbourhood Centre plays host to Music Development Group Fife – a local community group that meets weekly to create and play music. Some come with just their voice, others with a guitar, bass, drums, piano – even the flute!

Commenting on the group, one member stated, ‘I live on my own now and its great to get out and meet people here. Being a part of something and getting to play along with people really lifts your spirits.’

This past Thursday, the group was joined by their funders, come to see the impact their contribution has made. Antendees included Richard McArthur, from Glenrothes-based company Velux, who spoke about the the money donated from the VKR Employee Foundation. The fund can be used to help out employees in times of need, but can also be used towards supporting community projects.

Members of the Musical Development Group Fife and David Torrance MSP

Commenting, Richard stated ‘Very often this means renovating parks or sports clubs, but one of the big things we’ve tried to do recently is to support more projects in the arts. We thought the Music Development Group Fife was a fantastic group to be able to contribute to – we know the lifeline this is to its members and the way it brings people together.’

Richard and his team have donated nearly £1500 for the group to purchase essential supplies like amplifiers and mic stands.

Additional funding of nearly £2000 has also been attained via Foundation Scotland through the Elizabeth Drummond Fund. This sum goes towards the hire of the hall, but treasurer Malcolm states they are still hoping for more funding.

‘We are so thankful for the funding we have received from The Elizabeth Drummond Fund and from our friends at Velux, as it will help us support our programming over the next few months. But we’re still looking for long-term funding support to keep the project going. We could really use a few more hands on deck to help us look for funding, so if you’re able to help, please get in touch via our Facebook page.’

Member of the group playing his guitar

Long-time supporter David Torrance MSP, also in attendance, commented saying ‘I know what it means to sit with a group of friends and play a bit of music – its an irreplaceable feeling. This group makes a big difference in the lives of those who attend and I wholeheartedly support them.'

This was clearly evidenced by one cheerful attendee who stated, wtih a cheerful grin on his face, ‘Its like new year, without the drink!’

If you interested in getting involved, whether that be by playing music or helping with fundraising, the group can be reached via their Facebook Page: Music Development Group Fife.