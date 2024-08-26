Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife has launched a campaign to recruit more childminders.

The Scottish Childminding Association (SCMA) is working with Fife Council to recruit 18 people to deliver quality and flexible childcare.

It’s part of a Scottish Government funded retention and recruitment programme which offers a package of fully funded support, training and assistance through the registration process, while a £750 start-up grant will be available for newly-registered childminders completing the programme to help set up their new business. Visit the Scottish Childminding Association’s website www.childminding.org/getstarted for more information.

Childminding is an extremely rewarding career, and childminders play a vital role in child poverty reduction by enabling parents to work. Childminders also report enjoying the flexibility of being able to run their own business from home and earning an income while bringing up their own children.

Registered childminder Karyn McKay, from Glenrothes (Pic: Submitted)

Registered childminder Karyn McKay, from Glenrothes, has over a decade of experience and loves her career. She prioritises outdoor play as well as life skills such as gardening and cooking.

Her business also gives her the flexibility to offer the children she looks after lots of time in the local natural environment.

Karyn said: “I initially qualified as an early years officer and worked in a nursery, which I enjoyed, but childminding offers more flexibility with hours, and I can work from home.

“It was wonderful when my children were younger as I didn’t have to worry about childcare or school holidays. I now prefer to deliver childcare in a homely environment, with a slower pace, where I can meet the individual needs of children.

“I look after look after three children aged three to five four days a week. This gives the children lots of one to one time in a quiet and supportive environment. I'd fully recommend childminding to anyone looking for a career with children.”

That call was backed by senior figures at Fife House.

Shelagh McLean, head of education, said: “Childminders provide vital support to children and parents by providing high-quality, flexible childcare and are an important part of our early learning and childcare sector. The care provided by childminders makes a real difference for the families they help.

“If you’ve thought about starting a new, rewarding and flexible career that fits around your own family – this fantastic support package means that now is a great time to start!”

Councillor Cara Hilton, spokesperson for education, said: “Childminding provides a valuable childcare service and essential support to children and their families in our communities. It’s also a great opportunity to have a rewarding career that allows you to balance work with family life.”