New Carnegie Conference and Events Centre to open at Dunfermline City Campus
The CCEC will stand as a flagship events venue in Fife, boasting four event spaces, seven additional versatile meeting rooms, and capacity for up to 1,000 delegates. It will also feature a spacious central atrium, ideal for exhibitions, networking events, and large-scale gatherings beyond college hours.
In addition to these enhancements, the Centre also promises a premium guest experience with modern furnishings, dedicated relaxation spaces, and a high-quality hospitality offering. Amenities will include free on-site parking, free Wi-Fi, and updated catering menus to suit a wide range of tastes and events.
Replacing the Carnegie Conference Centre at the College’s current Dunfermline Campus, the new Centre represents a significant upgrade in facilities and visitor experience, marking a new era for one of the region’s foremost conference and events venues.
Jim Metcalfe, Fife College Principal, said: “We are excited to share more details about the new Carnegie Conference and Events Centre at our Dunfermline City Campus.
“This exceptional facility forms part of the campus’s wider offering to help local organisations and businesses thrive, which also includes access to industry-standard workshops, modern learning environments, and an immersive training skills centre.
“We look forward to welcoming organisations, businesses and guests from across the region and beyond as we prepare to open our doors later this year.”
As the move to the new campus draws nearer, the Conference and Events team are already taking bookings for future events and preparing to welcome guests to the new Centre.
To enquire about booking opportunities at the new Carnegie Conference and Events Centre, please contact our team at [email protected].