New Club 18–24 membership makes fitness more affordable for young adults in Fife

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is launching a brand-new, affordable membership designed exclusively for young adults aged 18 to 24. Available from Monday 28th July 2025, Club 18-24 offers full access to activities including gyms, fitness classes, health suites and pools across all 14 of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust venues for just £23.50 per month, or £258.50 annually, giving members 12 months for the price of 11.

This new membership category has been created to improve affordability, accessibility, and inclusivity, helping to remove barriers and support young people across Fife to stay active, connected, and prioritise their wellbeing.

Members also have the option to enhance their membership with a range of great-value add-ons, including the Play Add-on, which provides unlimited access to Pickleball and 49ers sessions, as well as Family Add-ons, allowing under-18s to be included in a parent or carer’s fitness journey.

Emma Walker, CEO at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We know that young people are increasingly conscious about their wellbeing but can face financial barriers when it comes to regular physical activity. Club 18-24 is part of our wider commitment to create more inclusive, affordable, and accessible options for all our communities.”

Jeph Hamilton, Chair of the Board of Directors, added: “Supporting the health and wellbeing of young people across Fife is a priority for us. We want to empower this generation to make physical activity part of their daily lives, not just now, but long into the future. This new membership is a positive step in removing financial and social barriers to doing just that.”

The launch complements further pricing updates across the Trust’s youth offer, including a reduction in the cost of its standalone Teen Membership (for ages 13–17) to just £18 per month, taking effect from 1st September 2025.

The Trust is also preparing to launch a new mobile app in late summer, which will allow customers to book fitness classes and sessions, access exclusive content, and manage their Leisure Hub account, all from their smartphone. The app will be available soon via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

To find out more about Club 18-24 and the full range of membership options, young people are encouraged to visit their local Fife Sports and Leisure Trust venue to join in person, or head to https://www.fifeleisure.org.uk/find-your-membership/ for full more details.