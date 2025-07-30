New data reveals 45% gap between Scotland's best and worst test centres

Scottish learner drivers face dramatically different odds depending on where they take their driving test, with new DVSA data revealing an extraordinary 45.6 percentage point difference between the country's best and worst-performing test centres.

Yellowhite analysed results from 359 driving test sites and 253 theory test sites covering nearly 20 million attempts. The data shows that where an applicant takes the test makes a huge difference to their chances of passing.

There is full data for every driving and theory test centre in Scotland dating back to 2007/08, broken down by gender, location and pass rates, which we can share with you upon request.

Scotland Test Centres ranked.

Worst Test Centres 2023-24 Pass Rate Best Test Centres 2023-24 Pass Rate Glasgow (Shieldhall) 39.8% Mallaig 85.4% Hamilton 39.8% Ullapool 68.6% Greenock 42.3% Ballater 68.3% Aberdeen North 43.4% Hawick 67.2% Edinburgh (Musselburgh) 44.1% Peebles 66.9%

National overall pass rates are 48.1 per cent for driving tests and 47.1 per cent for theory tests. Glasgow (Shieldhall) and Hamilton emerge as Scotland's joint-worst performing centres, with fewer than four in ten candidates passing their practical test in 2023-24. Glasgow (Shieldhall) processed 5,931 tests with only 2,358 successful candidates, whilst Hamilton saw just 2,260 passes from 5,677 attempts.

These urban centres place among the worst performers in the entire UK, with pass rates comparable to England's most challenging locations like Liverpool's Speke and London's Belvedere.

Methodology

The analysis examined official Freedom of Information data from the DVLA on all driving test centres and theory test centres across the UK, covering test attempts from 2019-2021. Data includes total tests conducted, passes achieved, and calculated pass rates for each location.

