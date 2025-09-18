New initiative to support the Friends of Craigtoun

Craigtoun Supporters Programme

All monies received over the years, through ticket sales, grants, and donations, have been reinvested in the park, allowing us to retain and refurbish original features, while also adding some new attractions.

We are often asked what people can do to help if they don’t have family of an age to purchase tickets and are not in a position to volunteer so, with this in mind, we are pleased to announce the launch of a new initiative, whereby interested parties can now contribute an annual amount and become a Supporter of Friends of Craigtoun for which they will receive a Welcome Park, and other benefits.