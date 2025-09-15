New locations for the career service in Fife

Residents in Fife will benefit from some changes to the career service in the area.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS), the organisation that delivers the national career service, has expanded its presence across Fife as part of a drive to help more people through partnership working in community and partner venues.

SDS advisers offer free, impartial career information, advice and guidance for people of all ages in secondary schools, centres and community venues across Scotland.

The Public Access Centre at West Port in Dunfermline closed on Friday, September 12 and customers will be able to meet the team at accessible community hubs throughout Fife, including new locations at Fife Voluntary Action Support Hub in Kingsgate Shopping Centre, BRAG Enterprises in Crosshill and in the Together Hub on the High Street in Leven.

In addition, the service will also be moving into the new Fife College Dunfermline City Campus due to open in October.

Julie Kennedy, SDS Area Manager for the East said: “We’re excited to bring our services closer to the heart of the community. By working from local hubs across Fife, we’re making it easier than ever for people to access the support they need. Whether they’re starting out, changing direction, or returning to work. Our team is here to help every step of the way.”

SDS started delivering its expanded services to customers of all ages across the community from Monday, September 15. Customers can contact the local SDS team on 01383 745610, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm to make an appointment.