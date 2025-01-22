‘No practical change’ - Rennie raises flooding concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has asked the SNP government to bring forward practical action to tackle the risk of flooding from agricultural land.

Mr Rennie used a question in the rural affairs session at Holyrood to raise flooding along the River Eden. He asked the agriculture minister Jim Fairlie what funding was being made available to support farmers to address water management issues impacting on agricultural land.

The minister cited the government’s National Flood Resilience Strategy which was published last December.

Speaking the in Holyrood chamber, Mr Rennie said: “I’ve been trying to help the victims of flooding in Cupar and other areas within my constituency along the River Eden. And they are frustrated that despite the publication of that flood resilience strategy, despite talk about bringing farmers on board, of getting them to work in partnership, the practical effect on the ground is that there is no change.

Willie Rennie raised flooding in a question session at Holyrood.

“The farmers have got a disagreement about what the best practice is and there is very little financial support and real practical guidance to make a difference. So when are we going to see an actual change rather than more strategies and plans?”

He later added: “I am disappointed by the lack of clear leadership on this issue. I’ve been making that case since the flooding in Cupar and other places last year, in calling for a clear plan to manage the River Eden catchment.

“What people in North East Fife whose homes or businesses are at risk of flooding will want is clear, practical action, and that is what I have asked for."