North East Fife Lib Dem councillors welcome start of road lining work

North East Fife Liberal Democrat councillors have welcomed the start of work to improve and restore road markings across North East Fife.

In April Cupar and District councillor Margaret Kennedy was told by Fife Council that ‘extensive’ road marking refurbishments would be taking place over the coming months. Officials added that the council’s in-house team will focus on local programmes in urban areas, while a contractor will primarily carry out work on main roads.

Fife Council’s road service said that its road marking delivery team would be mobilised within Cupar, Tayport, Newport, Leuchars and the wider Levenmouth area from the final week of August onwards.

Fife Council’s website currently lists planned road marking refurbishments in Cupar, Leuchars, Tayport, Newport-on-Tay and Wormit.

Cllr Kennedy said: “I have been chasing on lining refresh for some years as there has never been a constructive and proactive approach to the process. I was pleased to hear that a new and more logical process was being brought in. However there is extensive work that needs to be carried out across my ward, so the improvements can’t begin soon enough.

“Up until recently much of the lining was obliterated making parking, speed management and disability space use hugely challenging. I am sure that everyone will welcome these works and hope that the plans will progress swiftly. My only concern is that the lining refresh has been based on those linings which had been reported to the council, this in my view will still leave us with some challenges.

"As a result I will be reviewing the lining status in the ward over the next few weeks with a view to report and would encourage members of the public to report where they see faded lining.”

Tay Bridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp added: “It is good news that Fife Council has finally scheduled improvements to road markings across North East Fife after pressure from local councillors. Earlier this year I raised questions on road lining and other issues such as fallen signs with the council administration’s transport spokesperson and took him on a tour of my ward to see problems first-hand.

“Clear markings are important to ensuring road safety but in many places markings have been left in a poor condition. Vehicle breakdowns have been a factor in the poor state of road lining, but with approval for the budget to buy a new machine, Fife Council must now carry out this work speedily and consistently.”