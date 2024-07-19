Official launch event of new £800k development at Sauchope Links Holiday Park
The new development at the coastal park near Crail, is an investment into tourism in the area and aims to attract not only more holiday guests, but also to encourage longer term investment from holiday homeowners with 8 news holiday home pitches available.
In addition to the eight new holiday home pitches, the park has also invested in five new holiday accommodations, and a recent addition of the park’s first three-bedroom caravan to appeal to attract families.
This impressive investment in Scottish tourism is part of an overall investment programme by private equity firm, Limerston Capital, who acquired Largo Leisure in March 2022.
The Provost was given a tour of one of the newly purchased holiday homes and gave a short speech before cutting the ribbon, saying: “I am extremely impressed with the quality of the lodges on the new development. In fact they aren’t lodges they feel more like homes with some amazing views. I wish Alison and team at Sauchope good luck with the new development.”
As well as The Provost, the park had invited representatives from the Crail Community Partnership and the local community newspaper Crail Matters as well as local businesses in the area to come along for the event.
Group Operations Director for Largo Leisure, Alison Watson said: “We are really proud of the new development at Sauchope Links and have already sold a number of the new holiday home pitches including the one we showed our guests around today. The new pitches are literally metres from the coastal path, giving the most stunning, uninterrupted views of the sea from large decked areas which also make a great spot for dolphin watching. They really are something special.”
“The new pitches provide buyers with an opportunity to build their own dream holiday home from plan and that’s one of the reasons we are seeing so much interest in them. Owning a holiday home which provides views like these across the Firth of Forth is a pretty rare thing and we don’t expect them to be on sale for long.”
More details about the new development can be found at Largo Leisure and holiday booking availability for the new holiday lodges can be found at Largo Leisure Holidays.
