Over 50 artists open their doors for festival in Fife’s 'Robinson Crusoe' village of Lower Largo

More than 50 artists are gearing up to open their studios to the public as Largo Arts Week returns for its fifth year in Fife’s “Robinson Crusoe” village of Lower Largo and its surrounding communities.

Running from Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 21, the festival will feature an array of arts and crafts by 53 artists, sculptors and makers exhibiting in 33 open studios in the villages of Lower Largo, Upper Largo and Lundin Links.

Music will also be a key feature of the festival with King Creosote, aka acclaimed singer-songwriter Kenny Anderson, performing a series of intimate outdoor gigs in Lower Largo during the week.

Other musical highlights include Edinburgh-based indie songwriter Dan Wilson as Withered Hand, Pip Dylan and popular Fife bands such as the Best Dressed Blues Band, Astral Suns, Lights Out By Nine, Sirens and Sleekit with many of the gigs free in local venues.

For youngsters, the legendary Artie’s Singing Kettle returns to community arts café and venue The Aurrie while young and old can participate in the annual painting competition.

Largo Arts Week director Dougi McMillan said: “The core of Largo Arts Week’s success is our open studios and we are delighted to offer an amazing array of arts and crafts with 53 artists exhibiting in 33 studios.

“Music will be another major component of the week with well-known names such as King Creosote joining other bands in a packed programme of music every evening of the festival.

“There’s something for everyone and we’re sure there’ll be a real carnival atmosphere in the villages throughout the week.”

Famous as the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, the man who inspired the story of Robinson Crusoe, Lower Largo and the surrounding villages have in recent years become a creative hub for a range of artists inspired by its coast and countryside.

Among the artists exhibiting this year are internationally renowned artist and sculptor David Mach and other acclaimed artists including Alan Faulds, Keiko Mukaide RA, Dominique Cameron RSW, Robert Mach and Simon Ward RA.

Local venues The Crusoe Hotel, The Upper Largo Hotel and The Aurrie will all be featuring evening entertainment during the week.

One other unique feature of the week this year is that all participating artists have been invited to decorate a ceramic earthenware “Largo Fifie herring” which has been created by ceramic artist Simon Ward. All the completed “fifies” will be auctioned at the end of the festival with the proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK.

Largo Arts Week is also indebted to all of its sponsors, which this year includes Fife Strategic Events Fund and Levenmouth Reconnected.