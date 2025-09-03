Over two thirds of adults in Scotland without an up-to-date Will, charity warns

A staggering 69% of adults in Scotland either don’t have a Will or have one that’s out-of-date, a national Will-writing charity has revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Aid’s poll, which surveyed more than 2,000 people across the country, found 63% in Scotland haven’t made a Will, and 6% admitted theirs did not reflect their current wishes.

The UK-wide figures showed 56% of people haven’t made a Will, with a further 10% whose Will is out of date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financial pressures seem to be holding people back – with 20% citing the cost of instructing a solicitor as the reason they haven’t sorted a Will.

Map showing people without Wills in regions of the UK

Other reasons included respondents never finding the time (20%), feeling uncomfortable talking about death (17%) and concerns about the process being too complicated (26%).

Nationally, the average time since people last updated their Wills is six years, with nearly 19% admitting they’ve never updated theirs.

Only 45% of those surveyed have updated their Will in the past four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid Campaign Director, said: "Making a Will is a loving act for those you care about. It provides a clear plan and guidance for your family after you're gone.

“We know thinking about death is uncomfortable and considering your final wishes can be daunting but not having a Will can lead to confusion and distress among family members and beneficiaries, at an already upsetting time.

"The statistics on outdated Wills are worrying, because circumstances change, and it's crucial to keep your documents up to date to ensure they reflect your current situation.

"Having a Will is essential for ensuring your wishes are respected and providing peace of mind for you and your loved ones and keeping that document up to date is vital, especially when circumstances in your life change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Common reasons for updating your Will might include the death of a relative, divorce or separation, having children or gaining stepchildren. We advise you to regularly review your Will to make sure it still outlines your wishes.

“Will Aid is the perfect opportunity to have your Will professionally drawn up or to have it updated, while supporting charities that help some of the most vulnerable people in the UK and abroad.

"Getting your Will drafted by a solicitor is the safest way to ensure it is done correctly and legally.

“This year, you can finally tick that task off your to-do list by securing an appointment with a participating Will Aid solicitor – it can be an in-person meeting if there is a participating firm near you, otherwise you will be offered firms that can do it remotely, so wherever you are in the UK, you can get your affairs in order through Will Aid this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a straightforward and easy process, allowing you to secure your family's future while supporting to important causes."

Will Aid is a nationwide campaign that takes place every November and sees participating solicitors across the UK volunteer their time to write basic Wills, waiving their usual fee in exchange for a voluntary donation.

Suggested donations are £120 for a single basic Will and £200 for a pair of basic ‘mirror’ Wills – with all donations supporting the vital work of eight leading UK charities.

These include Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, SCIAF (Scotland), Trócaire (Northern Ireland) and – new for this year, Shelter and Crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appointments are available from 1st September and can be made with a participating firm either in person or remotely by visiting www.willaid.org.uk/lookup

For more information on Will Aid and how to get involved visit www.willaid.org.uk